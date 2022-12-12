Cristal Clarke Donates $50,000 To Support Local Non-Profits

The Santa Barbara/Ventura chapter of The Charitable Foundation, a nonprofit organization run by the agents and employees of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, has received one of its largest donations to date: $50,000 from longtime agent Cristal Clarke in the Montecito Midtown office.

Giving back to the community she loves is nothing new for Cristal. She and her husband, Nigel, have been supporting local businesses for several years, based on their belief that small businesses are the fabric of their community. “It is an honor and a privilege to live and work in our local community. I am truly grateful for the trust placed in me which enables me to continue to do what I love and give back where I can.”

“Cristal’s humble generosity shines through in every aspect of her work,” said Martha Mosier, President of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. “Cristal continues to give back to the communities she serves, and does so with a generous and open heart. Our California Properties family and the Montecito community are extremely fortunate to know and work with Cristal. We appreciate all of our associates who participate in contributing to The Charitable Foundation, and today, we are very grateful for Cristal’s extremely generous gift.”

Per The Charitable Foundation’s mission, Cristal’s donation will be used to support local organizations that promote health, education, community, and the environment.

“Cristal’s generous contribution to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties’ Charitable Foundation is a beautiful expression of her commitment to strengthening and enriching the lives of people throughout her community,” said Gino Blefari, CEO of HomeServices of America and Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. “Her extraordinary kindness demonstrates the power within us to uplift others and serves as inspiration for others to follow.”

“Cristal has always been an extremely generous and gracious individual, both personally and professionally,” said Kyle Kemp, Regional Vice President, Santa Barbara, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. “She actively seeks out needs in the community and works to fill them, without any thoughts of herself. Her generosity always comes from a place of humility and grace. We are proud to have Cristal as a member of our company and community.”

Cristal, who has specialized in the sale and acquisition of extraordinary estates and land in Montecito, Santa Barbara, Hope Ranch, and Summerland for more than three decades, is consistently recognized and praised for her dedication to her clients. “I go the extra mile for them and it shows,” she said. “That’s true not just throughout the transaction, but beyond escrow. Most of my clients become friends who know they can count on me, and that trust translates into repeat business and referrals as well as personal bonds.”

The Charitable Foundation has chapters in San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles, Ventura, and Santa Barbara counties. Each chapter donates to its own community. The Charitable Foundation has provided hundreds of grants totaling approximately $5 million to local organizations that promote health, education, community, and the environment. For more information, please visit www.thecharitablefoundation.net.

Cristal is always eager to share her wealth of knowledge of the Central Coast with buyers and sellers. Reach her at 805-886-9378 or cristal@montecito-estate.com.

REALTORS®: Share your industry info in “REAL ESTATE SCOOP.” Email sarah@independent.com for details.