New Round of Funding Available through the Racial Equity Fund of The County of Santa Barbara

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The Fund for Santa Barbara is excited to announce that we are partnering with The County of Santa Barbara to distribute a second round of funding ($230,000) through the Racial Equity Fund of The County of Santa Barbara.

On December 13, 2022, Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors voted to unanimously approve this round of funding.The funding program will be accepting applications now through Monday, January 23rd at 11:59pm.

The Racial Equity Fund of the County of Santa Barbara’s mission is to invest in and strengthen organizations that address anti‐racism through systems change strategies in Santa Barbara County. This fund aims to effect the culture, policy and systems change necessary to advance racial equity and justice, and reverse the legacy of slavery and effects of racism in Santa Barbara County. Funding for this grant program is provided by the County of Santa Barbara

Click here for funding program guidelines, priorities and eligibility criteria. (https://fundforsantabarbara.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/REF-FAQ-v.3-2023-Final-.pdf)

Please help us spread the word to ensure that eligible organizations are made aware of this opportunity! Interested applicants are strongly encouraged to attend a free grant application workshop on Thursday, January 5th at 6pm. REGISTER HERE: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMtcu-urjotHNK9Fv_7og_CCjFYvySpZrdb

We at the FUND commend The County’s commitment and action towards helping build a more just, equitable, and inclusive future, and are heartened by the trust placed on our Grant Making process. We look forward to working with applicants through this process and learning about the important work they are doing throughout Santa Barbara County!

To learn more + apply visit: https://fundforsantabarbara.org/grantee-portal/