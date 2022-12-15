National “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” Enforcement Campaign December 14, 2022, through New Year’s Day, 2023￼

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Goleta, Calif. – With a commitment to keeping the community safe, The Goleta Police Department wants to remind the public of the dangers of driving impaired and celebrate the holiday season responsibly by not driving under the influence.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 11,654 people were killed in car crashes nationwide in 2020 that involved an alcohol-impaired driver, or one person every 45 minutes. The Goleta Police Department encourages everyone to stay in for the night or have a “Go Safely” game plan by scheduling a ride or designating a sober driver if you plan to consume alcohol.

Impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Marijuana, prescription medications or over-the-counter drugs may also impair. Do your research and understand how certain drugs may affect your driving ability.

“The holidays are a special time of year for many, and we want drivers to act responsibly,” Sergeant Noel Rivas said. “This enforcement period allows us to get the message out that driving impaired is an illegal, senseless behavior that takes lives.”

There will be a DUI checkpoint on Friday December 16, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. somewhere in the City of Goleta. Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.