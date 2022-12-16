Foodbank Hosting Holiday Food Distributions in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The Foodbank will be hosting special holiday food distributions in both Santa Barbara and Santa Maria on Friday, December 23 / 9:30am-1:30pm (while supplies last).

Santa Barbara: Franklin School, 1111 E. Mason St.

Santa Maria: Foodbank warehouse, 490 W. Foster Road

Note that at our distributions the day before Thanksgiving, residents lined up in cars in Santa Maria beginning at 5am.

In 3 hours we served 1,050 families across two sites, and turned away 200+ more because supplies ran out.

VIP volunteer guests will be helping out at next week’s distributions:

Santa Barbara

State Assembly member Gregg Hart

County Supervisor Joan Hartmann

Santa Barbara City Council members Kristin Sneddon and Mike Jordan

Santa Maria

Guadalupe Mayor Ariston Julian

Santa Maria City Council members Etta Waterfield and Carlos Escobar