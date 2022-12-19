Be Prepared for Rain Events: Information on Sandbag Availability

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Be prepared for rain and don’t wait until it’s too late! When a “Flash Flood Watch” is issued by the National Weather Service and confirmed by the City of Santa Barbara, residents are allowed to receive 20 free sandbags at the Sandbag Station located at 401 E. Yanonali St., which is operated by the City of Santa Barbara’s Streets Operations Division.

Sandbag Reuse & Disposal Options:

Reuse (recommended): Durable sandbags can be saved and reused on your property during the next rain event.

Disposal: Full sandbags can be dropped off locally at the MarBorg Construction & Demolition Facility as well as at the County Transfer Station for a fee. You can also empty and use the sand on your property and then dispose of the emptied plastic sandbag in the trash bin.

*Sand, dirt, and rocks cannot go in the trash bin and will result in the bin not getting picked up. Drop off locations are listed HERE.

﻿Receive details about the City’s Sandbag Station, including how to fill sandbags HERE.