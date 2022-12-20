Non-Emergency City Offices Closed December 22, 2022 through January 2, 2023

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Most non-emergency City administrative offices, libraries and facilities will be closed from December 22, 2022 to January 2, 2023. Offices will reopen on January 3, 2023.

Facilities Typically Open for Business During Holiday Closures:

Police and Fire Stations

Public Parking Lots

Recreation Facilities

Golf Club

Libraries

The Library is closed Saturday, December 24, 2022 through Monday January 2, 2023 reopening January 3, 2023.

Trash and Recycling

Residential and commercial pickup of trash, recycling, yard waste, and/or foodscraps containers will operate on a one day delayed service schedule during the weeks after Christmas and New Year’s holidays as both holidays fall on a Sunday and will be observed on a Monday. From December 26 through January 6 your pickups will be delayed by one day. If your normal pickup is on a Monday it will be delayed to Tuesday, if your normal pickup is on a Tuesday it will be delayed to Wednesday and so forth.

For questions regarding your specific pickup schedule, holiday tree pickups, additional pickups, and other trash-related questions, please call MarBorg at (805) 963-1852 or visit our Modified Holiday Service & Extra Waste Collection page.

Utility Billing

Water, sewer, and trash bill payments can be mailed or left in the night drop box at City Hall or paid online at utilitiesonline.santabarbaraca.gov. In addition, phone payments may be made by calling (855) 844-0038. Payments will be processed and credited to accounts throughout the closure period. Billing office staff will be available by phone December 22 and December 27 through December 30 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at (805) 564-5343.

Business Licensing

The City is pleased to announce, starting January 3, businesses can renew their business license online. The 2023 business license renewal notices are in the mail and will arrive the last week of December. The City provides a 30-day grace period from the expiration date in which to make payment. The mailing will provide direction how to remit payment. The last day to pay the business license tax is Tuesday, January 31, 2023 to avoid incurring a penalty. Business license questions can be emailed during the holiday closure period to: businesslicense@santabarbaraca.gov and staff will respond between the hours of 8 a.m. and 1 p.m., on December 22 and December 27 through December 30, 2022.

Community Development and Public Works

The public counter at 630 Garden Street will be closed during the Citywide holiday closure. As a reminder, the lobby is open 8:30 to noon Monday through Thursday (except when closed for holidays).

In addition, access to submitting via virtual counter will be closed beginning on December 20, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. through January 3, 2023.

Building and Safety Plan Check and Inspections

As part of the City’s annual Holiday closure, most City Land Development Team offices and operations will closed beginning Thursday, December 22, 2022, and will resume business on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

Inspections will continue to be scheduled for the dates of December 22, 27 and 30, 2022 and resume January 3, 2023.

Office of Emergency Services

City Office of Emergency Services will be open during the holiday closure from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, with the following exceptions:

December 24: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

December 31: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

December 25: Closed

January 1, 2023: Closed

For more information, call (805) 564-5711.

Parks and Recreation

All Parks and Recreation facilities will remain closed from December 22, 2022 through January 2, 2023 except when they have permitted rental events, however:

Municipal Tennis and Pickleball courts will remain open in accordance with the current operating hours

Los Baños Swimming Pool will close on December 24, 2022 through January 2, 2023 for annual preventative and deferred maintenance

Cabrillo Pavilion will be open on a hybrid schedule from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on December 22 and 27 through 29, 2022

Airport

The Santa Barbara Airport Administration Office and Airport Badging Office will have reduced hours of availability during the holiday season.

The Airport Administration Office will be closed from December 22 through January 2, 2023.

The Airport Badging Office hours of operation are as follows:

December 23 to 26: Closed

December 27: Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

December 28: Closed

December 29: Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

December 30 to January 2: Closed

For Airport-related emergencies during this time, please call the Airport Security Operations Center at (805) 681-4803.

Both offices will reopen for regular operations on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

You can find holiday closures and hours HERE.