Community Programs by the San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden 

December 21, 2022 (San Luis Obispo, Calif.) – The cornerstone of the San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden’s mission is its emphasis on education. The January schedule of events highlights the non-profit’s commitment to the community to deliver a well-rounded lineup of offerings that focus on education, horticulture, resource conservation, nature, environmental stewardship, and art. The community can register online for the sessions.

The San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden presents Yoga on the Terrace, an immersive yoga experience led by Cheryl Wakefield, a yoga instructor of 15 years. The event will take place on the terrace in a serene outdoor setting that promotes a relaxed and tranquil mind and well-being. All ages and modalities are welcome. The classes will continue every Saturday from 8 AM to 9 AM. In these hour-long yoga sessions, Cheryl will guide participants through a series of Asana Poses, Breathwork, and Full Body Meditation designed to get the mind, body, and soul connected in a fun and expressive class. Participation is $8 per class for Garden members and $10 per class for non-members. Participants bring their own mat, towel, water, and any support elements needed. If interested, register here.

Play, learn, and grow with SLO Botanical Garden’s Wednesday morning parent participation group, Little Acorns, from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM on Wednesdays 1/11, 1/18, and 1/25. Parents and children ages 0-2 are welcome to attend. Participants play games, sing songs, take care of the garden, and enjoy snacks together. Most of all, everyone has the opportunity to make connections with nature and with other families at the SLO Botanical Garden. Membership required, drop-in for $10 per parent per class. For more information about this program, email mollypaulick@gmail.com or millie@slobg.org, or call (805) 541 – 1400. If interested, register here.

Stop by the Garden on alternating Tuesdays from 10 AM to 11 AM, for Storytime in the Garden! The perfect biweekly event to get the kids out into nature, nourishing their minds and soul. For the month of January, Storytime in the Garden will occur on January 10th and January 24th. For questions and more information, or if interested in being a reader for the program, contact Millie at 805.541.1400 x302 or millie@slobg.org. If interested, register here.

Walk and talk with Founder, Eve Vigil, in the Botanical Garden on Tuesday, January 3rd, from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM. Subjects touch on the Garden’s history, what’s in bloom, important maintenance – when and why – or whatever interests the group such as preparing garden beds, irrigation schedules, and more. Guests meet Eve and other horticulture enthusiasts to learn great tips and tricks for having a stunning water-frugal garden. If interested, register here.

Head on over to the SLO Botanical Garden on Sunday, January 8th, 2023, a FREE Family day from 9 AM to 4 PM! This month, the Garden will be welcoming in the new year by creating new decorations for the Children’s Garden! Docents will be out in the garden to talk about various exhibits and there will be fun family-friendly activities from 11 AM to 2 PM. Bring the whole family and make a day of nature & exploration! There will be activities for everyone to enjoy!

Spend a relaxing evening learning the basics of macrame at the SLO Botanical Garden! Lindsey of Tied & True Goods, a macrame artist based here on the Central Coast, will teach this workshop on January 18th, 2023 from 6 PM to 8 PM. Guests will learn to master the basic knots & make their own macrame plant hanger, hung on driftwood found along our beautiful coastline. All materials are provided, as well as a bubble vase and air plant that will fit perfectly in your new creation. Class size is limited. If interested, register here.

Focused on the mitigation of toxic stress, join Kathleen Lockyer’s class, PACE of Nature, on January 21, from 10 AM – 12 PM. This class will focus on nature as a protective and compensatory experience that can relieve symptoms of stress, depression, and anxiety, ultimately improving overall brain health. The experience is $15 for members and $20 for non-members. This class will be held in the Children’s Garden and Oak Glen Pavilion. If interested, register here.

Proceeds from the classes benefit the SLO Botanical Garden and its continued educational programming. For more information about registering for these programs, email millie@slobg.org, or call (805) 541 – 1400.

About San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden

The San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden is a non-profit organization that showcases plants from Mediterranean climates throughout the world. Through its programs and facilities, the Garden fosters an appreciation and understanding of the relationship between people and nature and encourages a sense of stewardship for the natural environment. The SLO Botanical Garden is located at 3450 Dairy Creek Road, within El Chorro Regional Park, off Highway 1 between Morro Bay and San Luis Obispo. Admission is $10 per person, and free for both Garden Members and children 12 and under. To learn more visit slobg.org, or call (805) 541-1400.