Bank of America Invests More than $2.6 Million with Central Coast Nonprofits in 2022

Central Coast, Calif. – As part of its commitment to giving back to the communities it serves, Bank of America has directed more than $2.6 million in philanthropic capital to nonprofits and charities across Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. The support is helping to remove barriers to economic mobility and social progress, with a particular focus on nonprofits providing basic needs, paid career training and placement, education and economic development.

The bank’s support includes entrepreneurial programs with Women’s Economic Ventures in Ventura and Santa Barbara, Women’s Business Center San Luis Obispo, SCORE of San Luis Obispo and Women’s Business Center San Luis Obispo, paid intern and work training programs with Ojai-based Concerned Resource & Environmental Workers for teens and UCSB’s Bren School of Environmental Sciences, support to education initiatives at Ventura College Foundation and the Foundation for Santa Barbara City College and to other steadfast organizations like SLO Food Bank and Habitat for Humanity. Most recently, Bank of America also donated $90,000 to Foodshare VC and Food Bank of Santa Barbara for hunger relief efforts.

In addition to philanthropic capital, the company’s local employees also contributed nearly 31,000 number of volunteer hours, ranging from home renovations in collaboration with Habitat for Humanity to free financial educations workshops in English and Spanish as part of the bank’s Better Money Habits program.

“Nonprofits are on the front lines of addressing complex societal challenges – understanding the needs and obstacles the Central Coast faces. Bank of America is partnered with those nonprofits to support development the solutions and services that promote economic advancement,” said Midge Campbell-Thomas, president, Bank of America Ventura and Santa Barbara.

“In 2023 and beyond, Bank of America will continue to deploy capital and resources to help remove barriers to economic success and build a more sustainable community,” said Greg Bland, president, Bank of America San Luis Obispo.

For more information on Bank of America’s grants and sponsorships and how to apply, go to BankofAmerica.com/Foundation.

