In Support Of

The Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee (SBWPC) stands in solidarity with Anti-Defamation League Santa Barbara/Tri-Counties, Congregation B’nai B’rith, Community Shul of Montecito and Santa Barbara, and other community leaders in condemning the recent acts of anti-Semitism in Santa Barbara.

We join these leaders in reaffirming SBWPC’s dedication to achieving a society based upon the feminist values of inclusivity and diversity. SBWPC is committed to the eradication of racism, racial and religious discrimination, xenophobia, and related violence of any sort. This kind of hatred has no place here — or anywhere.

Catherine Swysen is SBWPC 2022 president, and Paula Lopez is SBWPC 2023 president.