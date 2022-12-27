Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation Announces Bonus Screening for Asian American Film Series

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Free Chol Soo Lee

January 6, 2023 · 6 p.m.

Alhecama Theatre | 215A Canon Perdido St.

This free event is on a first come, first served basis!

Free Chol Soo Lee takes place in 1970s San Francisco, where 20-year-old Korean immigrant Chol Soo Lee is racially profiled and convicted of a Chinatown gang murder. Sentenced to life, he spends years fighting to survive until investigative journalist K.W. Lee takes a special interest in his case, igniting an unprecedented push for social action that would unite Asian Americans and inspire a new generation of activists. A virtual Q&A about the documentary with Director Julie Ha and Director Eugene Yi, and a surprise guest (Sebastian Yoon, Narrator) will follow.

Since 2010, SBTHP has presented the Asian American Film Series, a free event held on Fridays in July at the Alhecama Theatre. In an effort to explore the history and cultures of the Asian communities that once thrived in and around the Santa Barbara Presidio area, the series includes films that speak to the Asian American experience in the US. The films have addressed a broad range of historical and modern topics, such as the internment of Japanese Americans during WWII, Chinese American adoptions, and the contributions of key Asian American figures.

This film series is made possible by the generous support of the George H. Griffiths and Olive J. Griffiths Charitable Foundation.

For more information, visit www.sbthp.org/aafs.