Heart of the Home: A Year in Pictures 2022

Ask any contractor making a go of it — it’s not easy building custom homes in Santa Barbara. But with a bit of perspective and successful collaborations, the rewards outweigh the challenges. When it comes to meeting — or exceeding — the high standards of our seaside town, those very same hoops and hurdles produce a process that ensures spectacular results. Just take a look around.

Success takes teamwork. From architects to engineers, stonemasons to electricians, and pipefitters to roofers — just to name a few among the dozens of experts working on any given jobsite. Each specialist focuses on delivering a specific product, an essential puzzle piece to help create the cumulative big picture: a custom home for a special client.

“As general contractors, we are calling the plays and helping our teammates perform at their best because we know that what makes our projects special is the combined heart and professionalism of everyone involved,” says Giffin & Crane principal and partner Eric Carlstedt.

Here’s a handful of images from some of Giffin & Crane’s favorite projects throughout the year.

HISTORIC HOME: The hallway at a recently restored residence originally designed in the early 1900s by famed architect George Washington Smith. | Credit: Hank Nicolais

ABOVE THE CLOUDS: Steel framing by Delta Welding & Fabrication supports a vaulted view over the Santa Barbara marine layer. Architecture by Solakian, Inc. | Credit: Jim Vaughan

FRONT AND CENTER: Architects at KAA Design Group take advantage of a world-class Santa Barbara view | Credit: Dennis Derham

LET IN THE LIGHT: These steel scissor trusses allow for clerestory windows. Ashley & Vance Engineering | Credit: Jim Vaughan

CLASSIC LINES: Arch and groin vault details from a Montecito project. | Credit: Tom Stefl

BUILDERS ON BOARD: Gordon Fiano Framing crewmembers install a steel eve reinforcement grid built by Delta Welding & Fabrication. | Credit: Jim Vaughan

LEGACY PROJECT: A newly constructed horse barn with Studio 7 Architecture & Allied Arts and Augustine Painting. | Credit: Erin Feinblatt

BUILDING PARTNERSHIPS: An Anacapa Architecture project in Montecito with Ashley & Vance Engineering and CCE Design Associates. | Credit: Courtesy of Anacapa Architecture

Giffin & Crane has been building custom homes in Santa Barbara since 1986.

