Heart of the Home: A Year in Pictures 2022
Giffin & Crane’s Favorite Projects Throughout the Year
Ask any contractor making a go of it — it’s not easy building custom homes in Santa Barbara. But with a bit of perspective and successful collaborations, the rewards outweigh the challenges. When it comes to meeting — or exceeding — the high standards of our seaside town, those very same hoops and hurdles produce a process that ensures spectacular results. Just take a look around.
Success takes teamwork. From architects to engineers, stonemasons to electricians, and pipefitters to roofers — just to name a few among the dozens of experts working on any given jobsite. Each specialist focuses on delivering a specific product, an essential puzzle piece to help create the cumulative big picture: a custom home for a special client.
“As general contractors, we are calling the plays and helping our teammates perform at their best because we know that what makes our projects special is the combined heart and professionalism of everyone involved,” says Giffin & Crane principal and partner Eric Carlstedt.
Here’s a handful of images from some of Giffin & Crane’s favorite projects throughout the year.
Giffin & Crane has been building custom homes in Santa Barbara since 1986.
