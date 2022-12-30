John Zant’s 2022 in Review

More Like This

U.S. soccer fans at the Press Room had a brief moment of joy when Haji Wright’s goal cut the Netherlands’ lead to 2-1 in the World Cup round of 16. The Dutch went on to win, 3-1, and they forced Argentina to survive a penalty-kick shootout in the quarterfinals. The final match of the tournament thrilled local fútbol aficionados who gathered downtown from Buena Onda Empanadas — where Argentine fans hung out — to the Public Market. They watched a battle for the ages, won by Argentina on penalty kicks after a 3-3 deadlock.

Remembering a Brief Moment of Joy for U.S. Soccer Fans at the Press Room

