Ingrid Bostrom’s 2022 in Review

Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

We asked photographer Ingrid Bostrom about her top three Indy assignments of 2022.

There’s no way I can isolate my favorites to three but these are high on the list:

1) Portraits with rapper SadBoy Loko. I’m a sucker for people with a gritty past, a hopeful future, and a radiant smile. Given his rapper name, his upbeat spirit and infectious smile were all the more satisfying to witness.

2) Summer solstice coverage. Of all my assignments this year, this one was what I spent the most time on. I stopped by the Community Arts Workshop site (where costumes and floats were created) numerous times. I absorbed background stories and creative visions. By the time the solstice parade materialized, I was so invested in the process leading up to it. I reveled at the hard work and magic that came together. This was also my first opportunity with the Indy to put words to my observations with an introduction to that cover story.

3) Artist Jane Gottlieb, who embodies the best of this bold and colorful year. I am especially inspired by women unabashedly expressing a unique and powerful voice. Her ultra-bright artwork and home are legendary and were so memorable to photograph.

Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.