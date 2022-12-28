Sarah Sinclair’s 2022 in Review

Don’t make me pick a favorite column — or house — of 2022! Instead, let me walk down memory lane and share some of my favorites out of the many homes that I visited and described for you in this year’s Make Myself at Home columns. Starting at the beginning:

Sycamore Canyon Cabin

Credit: Mark Corcoran

This little cottage in the woods is set over a bridge and next to a creek. Its historic roots, close-to-nature vibe, and petite footprint delighted my tiny-home sensibility when I visited in January.

Queen of the Riviera

Credit: Rafael Bautista

Said to be one of the oldest homes on Alameda Padre Serra, this landmark Riviera beauty sits high on a hill and is rich in history. It even has an original water tower out back!

Carpinteria Cottages

Credit: Gavin Palmeron

Charming, sleepy Carpinteria experienced some excitement this summer when this cluster of five brand-new cottages were completed and put on the market. Dutch front doors, customizable closets, and myriad thoughtful designer touches were all reasons these homes sold fast.

Johnny Cash’s Casa

Credit: Mark Corcoran

From the black commode to the shooting range out back, to locals’ stories of Johnny setting up speakers on his hillside to play concerts for neighbors down below, the Casitas Springs home of “The Man in Black” loomed as large as his legacy.

Historic Hacienda

Credit: Blake Bronstad

We rounded out the year with a December column on one of the oldest local homes I’ve had the pleasure to visit. Built in 1825, the Gonzales-Ramirez Adobe sits on more than a half-acre of land in the middle of downtown Santa Barbara. Its past shines brightly while it looks toward the future.

