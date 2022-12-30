Middle Class Tax Refund Help

I am reaching out to share tips on the California Middle Class Tax Refund debit card. About half of eligible taxpayers received the refund via direct deposit, while the other half have either recently received or will soon receive their refunds on a prepaid debit card that will be mailed to your residence.

As a quick reminder, the California Middle Class Tax Refund is a one-time payment of $200 – $1,050 to help California families respond to higher costs caused by inflation. General information about the refund can be found here: https://www.ftb.ca.gov/about-ftb/newsroom/middle-class-tax-refund/index.html.

For those of you who have received or expect to receive your refund on a debit card, please check out the following tips that will help you use your card and avoid unnecessary fees.