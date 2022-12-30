Sports

UCSB Men’s Basketball will Host UC San Diego in Big West Home Opener Saturday

UCSB Looks to Extend Its Winning Streak to Seven Games

Andre Kelly goes up for a shot against San Francisco State. | Credit: ENTENZA
By Victor Bryant
Fri Dec 30, 2022 | 4:54pm

The UCSB men’s basketball team is riding a six-game winning streak and will take on UC San Diego in its Big West Conference home opener on Saturday, December 31, beginning at 4 p.m.

The Gauchos (10-2 overall, 1-0 Big West) notched a 66-58 victory on the road at Cal State Fullerton in their Big West opener and have ample momentum going into Saturday’s contest.

The Gauchos are hosting the UC San Diego Triton on New Years Eve.

Sophomore guard Ajay Mitchell poured in 24 points against Cal State Fullerton and has scored at least 20 points for three consecutive games. He is averaging 16.1 points and 4.5 assists per game this season.

Seniors Josh Pierre-Louis and Miles Norris are also averaging double figures in points at 10.6 and 12.7 points per game respectively.

The Tritons of UC San Diego  won their first Big West game of the season in an overtime thriller against Long Beach State and have a 6-7 overall record thus far this season.

The first 750 kids to enter the Thunderdome will receive free UCSB Basketball shirts. A live stream is available through ESPN+.

Sat Dec 31, 2022 | 04:09am
