Thanks for the thoughtful article regarding possible team names, “What’s in a Name?” I wonder if author Rick Doehring would consider going a step further by eliminating the word “fighting” from some of his team names. A sporting match is, even in the toughest sports, a competition, not a war.

Rick Doehring replied: I agree. The “fighting” names are actual names of college teams, as are all the names in the boxes. “Fighting Okra” might be my favorite of that warlike group.