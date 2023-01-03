National Weather Service Issues Flash Flood Watch for Santa Barbara and S.L.O. Counties

A formidable storm brewing midway between Hawaii and the California coast is expected to make landfall in Santa Barbara somewhere around midnight tonight, prompting a Flash Flood Watch from the National Weather Service.

A Flash Flood Watch is an advisory, and not a “warning” of imminent danger. It will be in effect Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, all the way from the interior valleys of both counties through to the Santa Ynez and Santa Lucia mountains, coastal areas, and Channel Islands. Recent burn areas called out for potential debris flow include the Alisal Fire burn scar.

“What’s different about this storm,” said Eric Boldt with the National Weather Service, “is that the wind is very strong out of the south. This enhances precipitation as it moves up the foothills and slopes. That really increases the rates for rains.” The flooding ongoing in Northern and Central California, he noted, was because they’d already hit saturation levels. There was every likelihood that the coming storm would do the same for Santa Barbara County, where the “orientation of the mountains helps increase rain rates,” Boldt said. “The most critical time frame for flooding is Wednesday night into Thursday morning, as a cold front moves through, which also has heavy bands of rain associated with it.” He emphasized that the flood watch was for everywhere, not just the burn scars.

The storm is bringing moderate to heavy rain and strong winds into the small hours of Wednesday morning and extending from San Luis Obispo to Los Angeles counties. Rain amounts were pushed up a bit in this morning’s forecast — to 7-8 inches in the mountains and 1.5-3 inches along the coast and foothills — but the NWS is still forecasting as much as an inch of water per hour along the Santa Ynez range. A rain burst of about a half-inch per hour set off the tragic 1/8 Debris Flow, which occurred after the massive Thomas Fire right above Montecito.

Due to the impending storm, the City’s Self-Serve Sandbag Station will be open Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-4:30 p.m., at 401 E. Yanonali St. | Credit: Courtesy City of Santa Barbara



Sandbag station information was provided by the cities of Goleta and Santa Barbara ahead of last week’s rains, advising that the stations were self-serve, open during the day to residents, to bring a shovel, and that there is a 20-bag limit:

Santa Barbara

401 East Yanonali Street

Fire Station 7, 2411 Stanwood Drive

Goleta

Fire Station 11, 6901 Frey Way

Fire Station 14, 320 Los Carneros Road

Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Avenue

Should an emergency evolve, information will be made available online by county emergency preparedness staff. Visit ReadySBC.org, where residents can also sign up to receive emergency alerts.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

