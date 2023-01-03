Weather Advisory Issued for Montecito in Preparation for Incoming Storm Producing Heavy Rain, Strong Winds, and High Surf
County and City Sandbag Pickup Locations
County’s Sandbag Pickup Stations:
Santa Barbara Fire Station 31
Phone805-686-5062Address168 W Hwy 246
Buellton, CA 93427
Link to Map
Santa Barbara Flood Control Shop
Phone805-568-3440Address4568 County Rd
Goleta, CA 93110
Link to Map
Montecito Fire Protection District Station:
Phone805-969-7762Address449 San Ysidro Rd
Lower Manning Park
Montecito, CA 93108-2133
Link to Map
City of Carpinteria Sandbag Pickup Station:
5775 Carpinteria Ave
Carpinteria, CA 93013
Link to Map
Santa Barbara City’s Sandbag Pickup Station:
401 East Yanonali Street
Link to Map
Hours of Operation:
Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
There are three self-service sandbag stations in the City of Goleta.
- Fire Station 11 (6901 Frey Way and Storke Road just south of Santa Felicia, across from the main post office)
- Fire Station 14 (320 Los Carneros Road next to the Stow House Museum lot)
- Goleta Valley Community Center (5679 Hollister Avenue)