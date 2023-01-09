Santa Barbara MTD Suspends Bus Service Monday Evening Through Tuesday Morning

City bus service is suspended as of 6 p.m. Monday, January 9, Santa Barbara MTD announced late this afternoon. In its statement, MTD said the cancellation of service is “due to weather and flooding conditions and in following the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management’s guidance to the public to remain in place and not travel.” MTD said it expected service to resume around noon on Tuesday, January 10.

The public can stay tuned to MTD’s Twitter feed at twitter.com/santabarbaramtd for updates on service.

