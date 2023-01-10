Highway 101 Reopens in Both Directions Between Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties

Highway 101 is open in both directions once again between Santa Barbara and Ventura counties after Monday’s storm had closed the freeway due to flooding.

After reopening the southbound lanes of 101 earlier this afternoon, California Highway Patrol announced in a tweet around 5:30 p.m. this Tuesday that “US 101 northbound is open in Ventura, Santa Barbara, and Buellton areas!” CHP thanked Caltrans workers for their “amazing job clearing the roadway!”

State Route 154 “is still closed for an unknown duration,” CHP noted. For the latest road closure information, check with CHP and Caltrans.

