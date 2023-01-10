Santa Barbara Airport Reopens, MTD Resumes Carpinteria and UCSB Lines

The Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District (MTD) and Santa Barbara Airport (SBA) will gradually resume operations this week based on improving weather and flooding conditions following the recent storm.

MTD bus service will continue to run a Sunday schedule on Wednesday, January 11, with Line 20 (Carpinteria) and Line 28 (UC Santa Barbara Shuttle) back in service. Buses resumed service on a modified Sunday schedule at noon on Tuesday, including a special Carpinteria Shuttle to temporarily replace Line 20 that will no longer run after 8 p.m. Tuesday.

All service represented on MTD’s standard Sunday schedule is planned to operate on Wednesday, and all service is expected to resume with a normal weekday schedule on Thursday, January 12. Schedules can be found at sbmtd.gov or by calling MTD’s Customer Service line at (805) 963-3366.

SBA began a phased reopening on Tuesday after 3 p.m., with the terminal and all parking lots now open. All commercial airlines have been notified and will be working to restore service to and from SBA as soon as possible, the airport announced on Tuesday. In the meantime, SBA is advising passengers to check with airlines directly regarding flight status.

For private and general aviation at SBA, parking areas may be limited. People can call the SBA Security Operations Center at (805) 681-4803 for more details.

“The airfield and surrounding areas experienced a significant amount of flooding, but there was no major damage reported,” SBA said Tuesday. “SBA thanks everyone for their patience as crews worked to clean up the area as fast as possible.”

Meanwhile, Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner is currently suspending train service north of Goleta starting January 12 for 10-16 days. Limited services will start operations between Los Angeles and Goleta in both directions. For the latest, visit Santa Barbara Train Station and Pacific Surfliner.

