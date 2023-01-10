Santa Barbara City Council Meeting Canceled Due to Winter Storm

City Staff Said the Next Scheduled Meeting Would Be Held Tuesday, January 24

In light of the major effects of the storm sweeping through Santa Barbara, city officials have canceled this week’s scheduled city council meeting, with the next meeting scheduled for Tuesday, January 24.

The city council was scheduled for two special meetings, but city spokesperson Shelly Cone announced that both would be canceled in a statement released early Tuesday morning.

City council was expected to discuss zoning ordinance changes for accessory dwelling units, an update on the 2022 Management District Plan of the Santa Barbara South Coast Tourism Business Improvement District, and the direction of the parklet program on the State Street promenade.

These items are expected to be continued at the next scheduled meeting.

To view the agenda and updates, visit the city website.

