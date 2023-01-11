Annual Rose Pruning Event Postponed Due to Upcoming Storm

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The annual volunteer event at the A.C. Postel Memorial Rose Garden, is now scheduled for next Saturday, January 21.

The City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department has postponed its annual Rose Pruning Day in response to the storm expected this weekend. The event will now take place Saturday, January 21, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A January tradition for almost 40 years, volunteers are invited to spend the morning at the A. C. Postel Memorial Rose Garden, within Mission Historical Park, to prune the approximately 1-acre garden in preparation for spring growth. The annual event was canceled in both 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic and returned in 2022 with a record-breaking turnout of over 100 volunteers. The Department is seeking up to 150 volunteers for the 2023 event.

“Volunteers are vital to maintaining over 1,500 rose bushes,” said Ramiro Arroyo, Parks Supervisor. “Being able to do all this work in one day means we’re ready to mulch and feed the roses as soon as new growth starts in February. This promotes better growth, and we end up with an even better-looking garden than the year before.”

No special experience is required to volunteer, as pruning demonstrations will be provided by the Santa Barbara Rose Society. Volunteers are asked to bring their own gloves and tools, including hand pruners, loppers, and small handsaws. Parks and Recreation staff will be onsite to help sharpen and sanitize tools as needed. Sturdy clothes, including long sleeves and pants, and sun protection are recommended. RSVPs are not required to participate.

In the event of rain, the event will be postponed again to the following Saturday, January 28.

Questions regarding the event or additional volunteer opportunities may be directed to the Parks Division at (805) 564-5433.