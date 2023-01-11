On Sunday, President. Biden made his first visit to the border with Mexico. His plan was to meet with workers who were managing the immigration crisis and desperate local officials. After visiting El Paso, Biden planned to head to Mexico City, to meet the heads of state of Mexico and Canada.

What did President Biden see during his visit to El Paso? Did he see the miserable makeshift camps that dotted El Paso around the Greyhound Bus Station like in December? Of course not. They were removed from the area on Tuesday and Wednesday before he arrived. Migrants were sent to other parts of El Paso and many were sent to the Sacred Heart Church. “It’s a dog and pony show,” said a volunteer helping dozens of illegal migrants shelter at the sacred Heart Church.

Going forward as a nation, we need a secure southern border for national security and humanitarian reasons. The question of the day. Will President Biden do what is best for America, or will he continue to not be truthful about the border crisis? Time will tell.