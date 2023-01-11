Santa Barbara’s First Nonprofit Co-Working Space for Therapists has Arrived!

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

MOSAIC Therapy Collective is thrilled to announce its new state-of-the-art clinic opening on February 1st, 2023, located at 533 E. Micheltorena, Suite #103 in Santa Barbara.

MOSAIC Therapy Collective is a multi-disciplinary collective serving all ages, comprised of Speech-Language Pathologists, Occupational Therapists, Physical Therapists, Licensed Marriage and Family Therapists, Psychologists, and more. MOSAIC was founded by Sharon MacDonald and Caitlin Downie, two local Speech-Language Pathologists on a mission to bring their vision of accessible office space, interdisciplinary collaboration, and holistic family care to Santa Barbara. Collective Members have access to a fully-equipped, ready-to-go space to run their practices out of, all for an affordable monthly fee. Unlike other private therapy clinics, MOSAIC empowers its members to collaborate as a team and contribute to its community initiative programs, and give back to the community.

MOSAIC’s vision incorporates holistic family support including; Mommy and Me groups, music and movement classes, scholarship opportunities, specialized workshops, mentorship opportunities, and support groups for parents and siblings. The clinic aims to provide comprehensive care by creating accessible opportunities for providers and families they serve. MOSAIC brings all the pieces of holistic care together to create a work of art, through team collaboration and community.

Santa Barbara has a significant shortage of therapists working in the private sector, creating gaps in service provision. Families seeking therapies have limited options and are often faced with commuting to various providers, creating a barrier to access. MOSAIC offers a one-stop-shop clinic for families to access different services with convenience. There are currently no multidisciplinary clinics in Santa Barbara that serve all ages. According to McGill et al. (2021), 73% of Speech and Language Pathologists surveyed have a waiting list in their workplace with waiting times ranging from 0-42 months. We believe that addressing the high overhead costs of owning and operating a private practice can be addressed by implementing a shared economy, concurrently keeping the cost of service more equitable.

MOSAIC emerged from a spirit of entrepreneurship. We believe in the power of collaboration, community, and autonomy as providers. At MOSAIC, we work hard to alleviate obstacles by providing community support along with a ready-to-go clinic for members to focus their efforts on giving quality care to their clients. Cofounder Caitlin Downie has been operating her private practice since 2020. She explains how many families struggle to access therapy services, stating “as my caseload grew, I was faced with the difficult position of turning families away. I knew I needed to pursue a brick & mortar practice to grow and serve more clients. Unfortunately, I quickly realized that commercial real estate in Santa Barbara was unrealistic for me to continue providing services at an affordable rate for some families.”

Co-founder Sharon MacDonald shares “MOSAIC is pioneering a new model of care in Santa Barbara. Our members have the autonomy of private practice with the support of the MOSAIC community. We are excited to foster community among our providers and the families we serve.”

Whether you are seeking therapeutic service, or are a therapist looking to begin or grow their private practice, or are interested in making a tax-deductible contribution, explore what MOSAIC Therapy Collective offers!

Website: www.mosaictherapycollective.com

Email: admin@mosaictherapycollective.com

Phone: (805) 617-1115.