Downtown Santa Barbara Annual Awards Breakfast Call for  Awardee Nominations

By Downtown Santa Barbara
Thu Jan 12, 2023 | 11:45am

Santa Barbara, CA – The Downtown Santa Barbara Annual Awards Breakfast presented by  Southern California Edison is back for another year, and we need your help to recognize the  businesses, people and organizations that make our community thrive. We are inviting  community members to nominate deserving candidates in the following categories:  

Entrepreneur of the Year: This award recognizes a business owner who has made a sig nificant contribution to the downtown community through their innovation, hard work  and dedication. 

Citizen of the Year: This award recognizes an individual who has made a positive impact on the downtown community through their volunteerism, advocacy or other efforts.  

Business Champion of the Year: This award recognizes a business that has gone above  and beyond to support the downtown community, either through their products or services, or through their philanthropic efforts.  

Volunteer of the Year: This award recognizes an individual who has made a significant  contribution to the downtown community through their volunteerism and selfless dedica tion to helping others.  

If you know of an individual or a business that deserves recognition in one of these categories,  we encourage you to nominate them for the Downtown Annual Awards. Nominations will be ac cepted until January 17 so don’t delay! Help us celebrate the people and organizations that make  our downtown community such a special place.  

To nominate an individual or business Robin Elander at robin@downtownsb.org with the name  of the person or business and why you believe they are deserving of one of the above awards.  

Annual Awards Breakfast will be held on Wednesday, February 15 from 7:30 am – 9:30 AM at  the El Paseo Restaurant. Tickets for the Annual Awards Breakfast are $50 and includes a delight ful breakfast buffet. Get your tickets here.  

Downtown Santa Barbara serves as the champion and advocate for the stakeholders of historic  Downtown Santa Barbara, California, with more than 1700 members. It also manages the Downtown Santa Barbara Business Improvement Districts (BIDs), working to create a vibrant place for visitors, investors, and residents. For more information about our programs, events,  and a directory of downtown businesses visit www.DowntownSB.org.

