‘Good Things Growing’ Series | Iris Duplantier Rideau

Good Things Growing, a new community speaker series, kicks off at the Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara on January 17. Designed to honor the good work going on all around us in the greater Santa Barbara area, and open to the public, the first event features Iris Duplantier Rideau, owner of Rideau Vineyard in Santa Ynez Valley, the first Black-woman-owned and -operated winery to launch in the United States.

Her inspiring life story, as told in her memoir From WHITE to BLACK: One Life Between Two Worlds, tells the story of growing up poor in New Orleans during a time in American history sullied with harsh Jim Crow–era segregation laws, getting pregnant at 15, and overcoming the odds to become a political activist and successful businesswoman.

Co-sponsored by Rideau Vineyards and La Lieff Winery, this event will include wine tasting from both woman-owned wineries. Copies of Rideau’s memoir will also be available for sale.

The event takes place from 7-9 p.m. at the Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara, 1535 Santa Barbara St. Suggestion donation: $10.

