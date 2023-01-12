Poison Possible

As a longtime health practitioner in the area, I believe there may be an obvious connection between the possible increasing cancer rates at Dos Pueblos High and the fact they are next to the Glen Annie Golf Course, as well as next to an avocado orchard.

The issue is pesticides. Golf courses are known to spray high amounts of pesticides all over their lawns. That is a lot of poison, and the spray travels. As for the avocado orchard, that could possibly be another source.

Cancer is a known side effect of exposure to those poisons — so much so that the manufacturers of one of the most poisonous pesticides, Round Up, are paying millions of dollars in court to people who developed cancer working with or near the pesticides.

I sincerely hope this is looked into and worked with.

Dale Figtree, PhD, is a nutritional health practitioner.