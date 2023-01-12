Announcement

Storm Shelters for the Homeless This Weekend

By City of Goleta
Thu Jan 12, 2023 | 5:27pm

Are you concerned about our neighbors living on the streets and encampments during the storms? 24-hour shelter is available Friday, January 13 through Monday, January 16 at PATH and a new downtown Santa Barbara Freedom Warming Center site.

The County of Santa Barbara and its funded partners, Good Samaritan Shelter and PATH Santa Barbara are opening Friday, January 13 through Monday, January 16 for 24 hour shelter. Please refer people to these sites if they say they need a place to go.

  • PATH Santa Barbara – 816 Cacique Street (805) 884-8481 – Starting at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, January 13.
  • Freedom Warming Center – 12 E. Carrillo (805) 324-2372 (One Time Use) – Starting at Noon on Friday, January 13

For questions, please contact City of Goleta Homelessness Services Coordinator Chuck Flacks at cflacks@cityofgoleta.org or 805-690-5125.

Fri Jan 13, 2023 | 02:31am
