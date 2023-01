More Like This

The current mayor of our beloved town has to realize that running a city is not like running a restaurant. Why is he so angry and disagreeable all the time? Isn’t there supposed to be a discourse rather than a hard stance? I’m sure he has a lot of old school friends, but this guy is not right for the future.

