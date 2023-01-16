Letters

All in the Name

By Alvin Lever, S.B.
Mon Jan 16, 2023 | 12:19pm

The article “Santa Barbara Digs Out” was very well done except for referring to the area as “the Westside.” The name of the neighborhood where the flooding occurred is West Downtown. Incorrect use of neighborhood names can confuse people and create dangerous conditions as it did during this event and the TV fire [aka Loma Alta fire].

One item that both the city and the Indy‘s coverage missed in comparison to Montecito creeks was the amount of trees and vegetation in Mission Creek from De la Guerra towards the ocean that was a major contributor to the backup and flooding.

