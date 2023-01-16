The 2022 midterms are over, and all those MAGA marionettes who couldn’t wait for the inevitable “Red Wave” are now crying in their Coors. However, they may take solace in the fact that the GOP now has a 222-213 majority in the House of Representatives, a mirror image of the Democrats’ majority the previous two years. But what did those rascally Democrats do with their razor-thin majority besides: (1) pass the American Rescue Act, (2) pass the first major infrastructure bill in generations, (3) pass the CHIPS and Science Act, (4) expand veterans benefits in the Pact Act, (5) reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act, (6) pass the first legislation to address gun violence in decades, (7) pass the Postal Service Reform Act, (8) pass the Respect for Marriage Act, and (9) pass the Electoral Count Act? Oh, the horror!

With their new majority, will Republicans honor their campaign promises to tackle the problems of inflation, crime, and immigration? Did we get a clue from their press conference on November 17? James Comer (R-TN), the new Chairman of the Oversight Committee, was asked a question about responsibility for the January 6 insurrection. His response was, “If we could keep this about Hunter Biden, that would be great.” That’s the GOP agenda for the next two years. That and forming a circular firing squad to see who loves traitor Donald “Judas” Trump the most and who loves democracy the least. They’re not even pretending to advocate policy. Expect nothing of substance from these seditious simpletons, and you won’t be disappointed.