LHI Optumserve Testing Sites Closing at Santa Maria Fairpark and Goleta (Direct Relief)
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.
(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The California Department of Public Health is terminating operations of the LHI/OptumServe COVID-19 test-to-treat sites located at Direct Relief in Goleta and the FairPark in Santa Maria effective February 2, 2023.
Testing is recommended for individuals with COVID-19 symptoms and those that have been exposed to individuals with COVID-19. Alternative testing sites are still available free of charge countywide:
- Santa Barbara: Testing Trailer at 267 Camino del Remedio, Santa Barbara CA 93110 schedule an appointment here
(Will resume operations on January 23rd)
- Lompoc: Health Care Center at 301 North R St, Lompoc CA 93436 schedule an appointment here
- Santa Maria Health Care Center at 2115 Centerpointe Pkwy, Santa Maria CA 93454 schedule an appointment here
For information on where you can obtain free COVID-19 test kits, visit https://publichealthsbc.org/at-home-test-kits/. For those who have difficulty accessing the internet or need additional support placing an order, you can call 1-800-232-0233 to get help in English, Spanish, and more than 150 other languages. TTY line available for (1-888-720-7489) to support access by hearing impaired caller.
At-home test kits are also available to purchase at your local pharmacy.
Free COVID-19 treatment is available for high-risk individuals 12+ years old and is highly recommended in order to prevent severe illness or hospitalization. If you test positive for COVID-19, talk to your health care provider to learn if you should get treatment. California residents who are uninsured, do not have a healthcare provider or unable to get in touch with their doctor within 24 hours can access free treatment via telehealth at Sesame or COVID-19 Treatment and Telehealth..
For more information on additional telehealth options that may be available to you contact your insurance provider.