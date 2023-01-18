LHI Optumserve Testing Sites Closing at Santa Maria Fairpark and Goleta (Direct Relief)

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The California Department of Public Health is terminating operations of the LHI/OptumServe COVID-19 test-to-treat sites located at Direct Relief in Goleta and the FairPark in Santa Maria effective February 2, 2023.

Testing is recommended for individuals with COVID-19 symptoms and those that have been exposed to individuals with COVID-19. Alternative testing sites are still available free of charge countywide:

Santa Barbara: Testing Trailer at 267 Camino del Remedio, Santa Barbara CA 93110 schedule an appointment here

(Will resume operations on January 23rd)

Lompoc: Health Care Center at 301 North R St, Lompoc CA 93436 schedule an appointment here

Santa Maria Health Care Center at 2115 Centerpointe Pkwy, Santa Maria CA 93454 schedule an appointment here

For information on where you can obtain free COVID-19 test kits, visit https://publichealthsbc.org/at-home-test-kits/. For those who have difficulty accessing the internet or need additional support placing an order, you can call 1-800-232-0233 to get help in English, Spanish, and more than 150 other languages. TTY line available for (1-888-720-7489) to support access by hearing impaired caller.

At-home test kits are also available to purchase at your local pharmacy.

Free COVID-19 treatment is available for high-risk individuals 12+ years old and is highly recommended in order to prevent severe illness or hospitalization. If you test positive for COVID-19, talk to your health care provider to learn if you should get treatment. California residents who are uninsured, do not have a healthcare provider or unable to get in touch with their doctor within 24 hours can access free treatment via telehealth at Sesame or COVID-19 Treatment and Telehealth..

For more information on additional telehealth options that may be available to you contact your insurance provider.