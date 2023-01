More Like This

In light of the recent passing of Anita Pointer, I thought readers might enjoy the attached photograph. I took this image at the Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara in the early 1980s. The Pointer Sisters performed on a double bill with Junior Walker and the All-Stars.

