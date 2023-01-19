Casting a Wide Net

Credit: Courtesy

Meet Alexandra Goldberg, new host and producer of The Indy podcast.

What kinds of stories are you excited to tell for the Indy?

Audio storytelling is a wonderful news platform because a podcast can truly capture the essence of a conversation or the natural sounds of a place. I’m most excited to use this medium to really dive into the human-interest aspect of news, getting in-depth interviews about local politics and community activism in the central coast. I’m a major foodie, I love to travel and am really into music, so I can’t wait to dive into Santa Barbara arts and culture as well! It’s most important for me to cover what you want to hear, so chat with me at podcast@independent.com.



What podcasts do you personally listen to?

I’ve always been an NPR junkie. Keeping with my interest in politics, social justice and environmentalism, my favorite shows are ‘Consider This’ and ‘The NPR Politics Podcast.’ ‘Pod Save the World’ produces some really intriguing episodes on international politics, which inspired me to do some political reporting in Berlin this past summer. I’ve also just recently found the magic in listening to guided meditations on the podcast app.

