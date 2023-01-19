Carpinteria Warns Beachgoers to Beware of Rattlesnakes Among Storm Debris

The City of Carpinteria is advising people visiting its beaches to watch out for rattlesnakes and dangerous debris that may have been swept downstream during the recent rainstorms.

On its social media pages, the city posted an image of a rattlesnake spotted among driftwood at an unidentified location, warning that “rattlesnakes, poison oak branches, and other hazardous materials are likely to be found along the shoreline” after last week’s deluge. There have been no reports of snake bites at the beaches at this time.

The risk of running into roving rattlers among the driftwood is the latest wrinkle in a series of storm-related impacts to local beaches, many of which have been littered with debris and significantly eroded as a result of flooding, high tides, and beach-battering surf. Three local beaches have been closed in recent days due to sewage spills triggered by the storms. As a result of the latest storm to hit the county, 5,760 gallons of untreated sewage escaped a compromised sewage line to San Ysidro Creek on East Valley Lane, shutting down two downstream beaches in Montecito.

