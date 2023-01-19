Several Arrested in Connection to Early December Homicide Near Stearns Wharf

Four Adults and One Juvenile Arrested Following Investigation into Shooting Death of Robert Dion Gutierrez

Four men have been arrested this Thursday, January 19, in connection to the early December shooting death of Camarillo resident Robert Dion Gutierrez near Stearns Wharf, according to a statement released by Santa Barbara Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale.

Guiterrez was reportedly shot near the intersection of Cabrillo Boulevard and Stearns Wharf in the early evening of December 9, 2022. He sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital, but died later on December 20. Ragsdale said Gutierrez’s death “was a direct result” of the gunshot wound he sustained, and the case was deemed a homicide investigation.

“It appears Mr. Gutierrez was an innocent bystander when the shooting occurred,” Ragsdale said..

The Santa Barbara Police Department, Sheriff’s Office, and District Attorney’s Office executed search and arrest warrants at several locations throughout the Santa Barbara area on Thursday, following information from detectives investigating the case. Arrests were made near Montecito and in several Westside residences.

“Their extensive and diligent investigation led to the identification of multiple suspects connected to a local criminal street gang,” Ragsdale said.

Four Santa Barbara residents were arrested in connection to the murder: 22-year-old Jiram Tenorio Ramon, 20-year-old Ricardo Tomas Jauregui Moreno Jr., 21-year-old Christopher Dave Miranda, and 21-year-old James Lee Rosborough. All four will be booked into Santa Barbara County Jail.

A 16-year-old was also arrested and booked into Santa Barbara County Juvenile Hall in Santa Maria for juvenile in possession of a firearm, Ragsdale said.

The investigation is still ongoing, and anybody with information is encouraged to call the Santa Barbara Police Department at (805) 882-8900 or the Detective Bureau at (805) 897-2343.

Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.