The most glorious hotel and all of its history was closed. Two hundred-plus workers were notified in March 2020. My thoughts are with the long-term employees as well as those who worked hard at keeping this long-term gem a beautiful place to visit.

As for the public at large, it has become an eyesore.

In good faith with the worst inflation since the 1980s, Mr. Warner is reaching out to the public to help. The San Ysidro Ranch is offering smoked cocktails for the reasonable sum of thirty-three dollars. With tax and tip one drink will top 40 dollars.

Thank you for your generosity in these trying times.