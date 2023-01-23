Free In-Person Storm Recovery Assistance Available at the Library

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – 01/23/2023

In-person assistance is available through the Santa Barbara Public Library’s Community Connections program, which offers appointments for one-on-one assistance with navigating community resources and social services. Adult Education staff and the Library’s contracted social services support worker can answer questions and make referrals. This free service is available in English and Spanish. Appointments can be made by calling (805) 962-7653 or by visiting either Central Library or Eastside Library.

The City has a list of resources on its website at SantaBarbaraCA.gov/StormRecovery to answer commonly asked questions. The County of Santa Barbara has also established a virtual Local Assistance Center at ReadySBC.org