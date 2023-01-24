Isla Vista Community Services District Welcomes New Board Members

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Isla Vista, CA – Isla Vista Community Services District (IVCSD) held a swearing-in ceremony on December 13, 2022. During the November 2022 election, there were two four-year seats open on IVCSD’s board and one two-year seat open. Both Spencer Brandt and Jay Freeman were elected to continue serving another four-year term concluding in December 2026. Brandt and Freeman were both actively involved in the creation of IVCSD and will continue to serve and advocate for the residents of Isla Vista. Olivia Craig was elected to serve a two-year term concluding in December 2024.

Olivia is a UCSB student pursuing degrees in Environmental Studies and Political Science. Her goals while on the board include improving Isla Vista’s transportation system to encourage sustainability, adjusting the role that police presence plays in IV, and providing equitable representation and community programs for all of Isla Vista’s residents. Olivia shared, “Through the IVCSD, I want to use creative community solutions to help build a resilient, connected community.”

The Board of Directors took this opportunity to honor outgoing Directors Ethan Bertrand and Catherine Flaherty. Ethan served as the first President of the Board for 2017 and 2018. During his tenure, Ethan was instrumental in starting up the Isla Vista Community Services District, securing funding and partnership with community organizations, playing a key role in establishing unarmed public safety programs, alternative events and nightlife for residents, and supporting survivors of sexual violence. IVCSD honors and commends Ethan for his six years of distinguished service to the Isla Vista community.

Catherine has served the people of Isla Vista with distinction since being elected to serve for two years in November 2020. She was elected to serve as Vice President for 2021. She was fundamental in efforts to make Deltopia, Halloween, and nightlife safer, increase awareness of safety resources and communications between police and residents, and worked collaboratively to help renovate and re-open the Isla Vista Community Center. IVCSD is grateful for Catherine’s insights, ideas, dedication, and advocacy for Isla Vista residents.

During this meeting Directors also elected Marcos Aguilar to serve as Board President and Carrie Topliffe to serve as Vice President in 2023. Spencer Brandt served as Board President for four years in 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022. The Board of Directors widely recognizes his leadership for being an ambassador for IVCSD and for his vast community involvement.

“As a community, our list of accomplishments over the last few years is too long to state. During that time, I have been honored to serve Isla Vista as President of our Board of Directors. I am confident that Director Aguilar will lead Isla Vista local government with vision, poise, and passion, and I will be working closely with him during this transition,” said Spencer Brandt.

“I am very eager to take on the many hats that Spencer held excellently as President for 4 years. I am proud to be Isla Vista’s ears and voice to the other local agencies beyond our neighborhood and I plan to continue to build stronger partnerships with those folks. I especially hope to engage more Isla Vistan’s whether those are our public meetings or our multiple points of service,” said Marcos Aguilar, IVCSD Board President.