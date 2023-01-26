YouTube Star Rachel Ballinger and Other Innovators Celebrate the Premiere of New Sports Activities App

The new FLIP app is designed to help people connect for sporty activities. | Credit: Courtesy

Living in a world dominated by social media aimed at promoting human connection, it is often surprising that at times, individuals can still find themselves quite lonely. In the best case, this may result in some much-needed alone time, but in the worst, it means that you might be missing a partner for your leisurely game of tennis, the counterpart to your 1v1 soccer match, or the friend to go jogging with after work.

Santa Barbara-raised YouTube sensation Rachel Ballinger (sister of Colleen Ballinger a k a Miranda Sings), along with Elizabeth Arnold and Anthony Leimeister, have teamed together to launch their app, FLIP, aimed at creating a solution to this issue.

FLIP connects people living within the same area who share similar athletic and recreational interests, promoting connectivity and community in a means that may become an essential tool for meeting like-minded individuals in the modern age.

Though based in Ventura, FLIP, which stands for “Find Local Individual Players,” is in open beta throughout Ventura and Santa Barbara counties. A woman-owned business, FLIP describes themselves as “a small group of athletic enthusiasts who are creating a global community of sports players, athletic seekers, and hobbyists that are excited to connect with other like-minded people in their area.”

Although the app is aimed at athletic pursuits, FLIP not only connects people who share similar interests in sports, but also provides sophisticated filtering options that allow users to connect based on recreational hobbies, skill-level, and desired location, from their local community to exciting tourist destinations nearby.

If the idea of finding a new athletic or hobby partner sounds inviting, or hearing more information about a freshly developed app proves compelling, FLIP will be hosting a premiere party for Santa Barbara and Ventura residents alike. Held at Tony’s Pizzeria in Ventura, the launch party will take place on January 28 from 1-4 p.m.., embodying a manifestation of the app’s ultimate goal: bringing people together.

Register here to attend the event, filled with live music, free beer or food for the first 150 attendees, and a community centered around connecting to one another.

