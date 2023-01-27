Announcement

FEMA Ensures Equal Access to Recovery Assistance for All Survivors

By FEMA
Fri Jan 27, 2023 | 12:43pm

The state of California and FEMA are committed to providing equal access to  all state and federal disaster assistance programs while helping residents  recover from the severe storms and flooding that began Dec. 27, 2022. 

All residents of Calaveras, Merced, Monterey, Sacramento, San Joaquin, San Luis Obispo,  Santa Barbara and Santa Cruz counties who had property damage or other losses caused by  the storms are encouraged to apply for assistance from FEMA. FEMA may help pay for  essential home repairs or other serious disaster-related needs not covered by your  insurance or other sources.  

FEMA provides referrals to its federal, state and local partners as well as to community and  volunteer agencies that participate in the recovery process. 

For people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs, or those who  communicate in languages other than English, FEMA can provide information in accessible  electronic formats on the FEMA website and on social media.  

FEMA offers free services to help survivors communicate with FEMA specialists on the  phone or at Disaster Recovery Centers now open in Merced, Sacramento and Santa Cruz  counties. No appointment is needed to visit any of the recovery centers, which also have  accessible parking, ramps and restrooms. To find a recovery center near you, visit DRC  Locator (fema.gov). 

Notify FEMA staff at the centers if you need accommodations during any part of the  disaster assistance process; if you have questions about the accessibility equipment  available in the recovery centers; or if you need help using the equipment. 

FEMA provides:  

▪ Qualified multilingual interpreters and printed material in multiple languages ▪ Qualified American Sign Language interpreters 

▪ Video Remote Interpreting, real-time captioning as well as information in Braille,  large-print, audio and electronic formats

DR-4683-CA FS004 FEMA Ensures Equal Access to Recovery Assistance for All Survivors 

People with disabilities may be eligible for financial assistance to replace their accessibility  equipment (i.e., wheelchairs, hearing aids) if those items were damaged or lost as a result of  the recent severe storms and flooding. 

Here are the ways to apply for FEMA disaster assistance:  

▪ Visit DisasterAssistance.gov 

▪ Use the FEMA mobile app; or 

▪ Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Help is available in many languages. If you  use video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the  number for that service. Helpline operators speak many languages and lines are  open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. Press 2 for Spanish. Press 3 for an interpreter who  speaks your language. 

▪ For an accessible video on how to apply, watch:

For the latest information on California’s recovery from the severe winter storms, flooding,  landslides and mudslides, visit FEMA.gov/disaster/4683. You may also follow  twitter.com/Cal_OES, facebook.com/CaliforniaOES, @FEMARegion9/Twitter and Facebook.com/FEMA

FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during, and after disasters. 

All FEMA disaster assistance will be provided without discrimination on the grounds of race, color, sex (including sexual harassment), sexual orientation, religion, national origin, age, disability, limited English  proficiency or economic status. If you believe your civil rights are being violated, call the Civil Rights Resource  line at 833-285-7448.

