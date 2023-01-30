Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara Honors 23 Student Artists

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA — The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara honored 23 student artists during a presentation and reception at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art on Thursday, January 26. Chosen as winners of the Foundation’s 2023 Art Scholarship Competition, the students addressed family members and supporters in the museum’s Mary Craig Auditorium. Each will receive a scholarship, and their selected art submissions will be exhibited in the museum’s Family Resource Center through February 12.

“This was our first art scholarship reception in three years, and there was a remarkable electricity in the air,” said Mary Dwyer, interim president and CEO of the Scholarship Foundation. “The student work on exhibit was superb, and it was evident that all assembled enjoyed celebrating the students’ creative triumphs in person once again. The Scholarship Foundation is proud to partner with area art teachers and their talented students.”

Each year the Scholarship Foundation invites high school seniors in southern Santa Barbara County to submit a portfolio of original work for its art scholarship competition. A panel of prominent local artists judge the submissions. Judging for the 2023 competition took place January 19 at the Assistance League of Santa Barbara. Ninety-seven student artists competed this year. Each winner receives a $2,500 scholarship; the best of show winner receives an additional $1,000 scholarship. Serving as judges this year were Anthony Askew, Isaac Hernandez, and Patti Jacquemain.

Annabel Contreras from Dos Pueblos High School was awarded the Schall Family Best of Show Prize. The other 2023 art scholarship winners are Aya Al Sabeh (Dos Pueblos High School), Ella Bailey (Santa Barbara High School), Olivia Broughton (Carpinteria High School), Logan Bryce (Dos Pueblos High School), Sophia Chamorro (Santa Barbara High School), Emma Coombes (San Marcos High School), Avala Elwood (Providence School), Elliott Gleason (Dos Pueblos High School), Molly Grant (Alta Vista Alternative High School), Jonathan Guerrero Palma (San Marcos High School), Kassy Guinto (Providence School), Jackson Leck (San Marcos High School), Summer McCeney (Dos Pueblos High School), Andrew McEachen (Dos Pueblos High School), Ava Miller (Santa Barbara High School), Denisse Navarrete (Dos Pueblos High School), Ella Piersma (San Marcos High School), William Roberts (San Marcos High School), Carolina Torres (San Marcos High School), Kiana Torrijos (Dos Pueblos High School), Mia Von Protz (Dos Pueblos High School), and Grace Wyman (Santa Barbara High School).

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara is the nation’s largest community-based provider of college scholarships, having cumulatively awarded more than $140 million to some 60,000 county students since its founding in 1962. A nonprofit organization, the Scholarship Foundation also provides free financial aid advising services. For additional information, visit www.sbscholarship.org.