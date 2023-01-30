On behalf of the Coalition to Preserve Mission Canyon, Committee to Preserve Rocky Nook Park, and the Chumash community, we would like to thank the members of the Historic Landmarks Advisory Commission and the Board of Supervisors for their support of Rocky Nook Park as a County Historic Landmark.

We would also like to thank the members of the public who supported the recent landmark designation. The Board of Supervisors received more than 100 emails on this subject, and all but four were in favor.

Rocky Nook Park is one of the most historic places in the county. Landmark status will aid in its preservation and protection. A warm thank you to all.