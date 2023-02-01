Gas-Price Victims All

Have you seen your recent SoCalGas Co. statement? SC Gas is a subsidiary of Sempra, a Fortune 500, huge global energy company, and has increased our bill 150 percent compared to similar usage for same billing period a year ago! Not a laughing matter. We are all going to be victims.

This is in an environment where gas usage in the house has become a known pollutant and contributor to poor health. Santa Barbara among many other communities will be banning the use of gas. So it seems logical to make money while the gas flows. Let’s also sell enormous quantities of LNG [liquified natural gas] to the European countries that had previously bought the gas from Russia. Also don’t forget all those lawsuits that SC Gas has settled, including one following the Thomas Fire and debris flow rupturing a high pressure gas line under the bridge at the San Ysidro trailhead that was improperly buried.

Sempra can always play the climate card because it is now colder in the United States and gas usage is up. Alternative energy solutions to this problem may be the only solution in addition to just being colder and cooking less.

Editor’s Note: The City of Santa Barbara prohibited natural gas fixtures in new construction in 2021.