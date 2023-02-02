Four Injured in Multi-Car Collision on Highway 154

Two Female and Two Male Victims Taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with Moderate Injuries Following Wednesday-Night Crash

A multi-car collision Wednesday night on Highway 154 sent four people to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The crash occurred around 7:40 p.m. on February 1 west of Cold Spring Bridge, County Fire spokesperson Scott Safechuck said, and involved five cars. Two female and two male victims were transported by ambulance with moderate injuries to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Their identities and current condition are unknown.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

