Honest debate about development for about 2,000 residential units at La Cumbre Plaza is addressed in our General Plan. Vehicular traffic (circulation element) is discussed, and the plan suggests adding additional vehicular streets. Specifically, it shows an east-west street between Las Positas Road and Hitchcock Way. The plan shows it running alongside the southern edge of the Municipal Golf Course and then between two separate and unconnected residential areas.

Two-thousand new units will transform the Northside and impact the surrounding community. Without new connector streets our quality of life out here will diminish. We deserve deliberate and sustainable planning.