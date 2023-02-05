All Booked | Feel-Good Reads

This edition of All Booked was originally emailed to subscribers on January 31, 2023. To receive our literary newsletter in your inbox, sign up at independent.com/newsletters.

Over the past couple of weeks I’ve been leaning into some feel-good cozy reads. I usually like to start the new year off with books that feel like a hug. You know, the books that just make you want to grab a blanket and a cup of tea while settling in on the couch for a few hours of reading before bed. They’ve been perfect companions to this rainy weather we have been having. I’ve also been reading some fun and weird stuff that I’ll talk about next time. For now, I figured I’d lean in to the comfort reads, especially since it seems like we could all use a little extra feel-good vibes in our lives.

I also wanted to quickly mention that the Indy Book Club will be at SB Biergarten tonight at 6pm for our first event of the year, Book Club Extravaganza. Hear from SBPL librarians about the new, upcoming Book Club in a Bag sets and get early access to the holds list, learn about the Library’s book club picks for Fiction, Crime, and Romance as well as special book club discussions happening throughout the year. Mix and mingle with other readers, get personalized recommendations for books your book club will love from SBPL librarians, and check out books from the Library on the Go van. All are welcome. I will be there, so come by and say hi!

I am a big believer in going into a book knowing as little as possible. I try not to read too much of the synopses or reviews, since most of them over-share. My pitches below are short and sweet just for that reason.

Remarkable Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt was such a nice surprise. I’m not going to lie, I picked this book up based on it’s cover. The bright colors and giant octopus sucked me in, but I was pleasantly met with a sweet and heart-warming story of Tova Sullivan, a widow, and her relationship with a giant octopus named, Marcellus. Chapters alternate perspectives and we get to read from both Tova and yes, Marcellus. Marcellus is hilarious and witty. This book touches on themes of friendship, hope, and the human connection with animals. I highly recommend the audiobook, it left me smiling through my happy tears.

My next recommendation is a book that you won’t know you needed until you read it. Juneau Black’s Shady Hollow is a murder mystery set in a small town where all the characters are woodland creatures. Otto, a toad and the town grump was found murdered one morning. We follow Vera, a fox and the town’s reporter who is trying to get to the bottom of Otto’s murder. The small town is bursting with a whole cast of characters. This read is charming and light. It’s also the first installment of a series, so there’s more to read if you enjoy it. I’d recommend for fans of Fantastic Mr. Fox and Gilmore Girls.

