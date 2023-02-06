BREAKING: Missing Lompoc Teen Found Dead in Santa Ynez River
Alhecama Remembered

By E. Katherine Robles, S.B.
Mon Feb 06, 2023 | 5:32pm

Upon reading the informative advertisement on the history of the Lobero Theatre in the January 26 edition of the Independent, I could find no mention of the popular Alhecama Player Productions.

The group performed at the Lobero Theatre during the 1960s and 1970s. The Lobero rang out with lively acting, music, singing, and dancing! Their productions drew large audiences for popular musicals such as The Sound of Music, South Pacific, and My Fair Lady. All under the direction of Dr. Frank Fowler (director) and Hal Brendle (orchestra conductor).

